Volumes spurt at Deepak Nitrite Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 February 2025.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd registered volume of 52.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.47% to Rs.1,891.90. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 133.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.33% to Rs.301.15. Volumes stood at 3.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd recorded volume of 9.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock lost 20.00% to Rs.1,689.40. Volumes stood at 60836 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd registered volume of 73.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.83 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.05% to Rs.886.80. Volumes stood at 84.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd registered volume of 14.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.26% to Rs.871.60. Volumes stood at 5.54 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

