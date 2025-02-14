Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Power index falling 186.38 points or 3.11% at 5798.38 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (down 5.91%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.8%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 4.71%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 4.71%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NHPC Ltd (down 3.69%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.59%), ABB India Ltd (down 3.46%), Adani Power Ltd (down 2.64%), and Siemens Ltd (down 2.53%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1755.63 or 3.74% at 45178.06.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 416.78 points or 2.94% at 13743.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 219.3 points or 0.95% at 22812.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 586.08 points or 0.77% at 75552.89.

On BSE,537 shares were trading in green, 3364 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

