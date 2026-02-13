Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.81%, up for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 8087, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.94% in last one year as compared to a 11.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 28.97% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8087, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25584. The Sensex is at 82991.58, down 0.82%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 9.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28504.05, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.46 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8103, up 2.07% on the day.