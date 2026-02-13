Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 409.15, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.51% in last one year as compared to a 11.58% rally in NIFTY and a 17.42% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 409.15, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25585.15. The Sensex is at 82937.29, down 0.88%.Coal India Ltd has eased around 5.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36452.65, down 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.83 lakh shares in last one month.