Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for five straight sessions

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 133.11, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.2% in last one year as compared to a 11.58% gain in NIFTY and a 28.97% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 133.11, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25584. The Sensex is at 82991.58, down 0.82%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 17.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28504.05, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 112.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 199.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 133.14, up 0.23% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 58.2% in last one year as compared to a 11.58% gain in NIFTY and a 28.97% gain in the Nifty Auto index.