ITC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 315.4, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25585.15. The Sensex is at 82937.29, down 0.88%.ITC Ltd has eased around 5.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51885.75, down 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 250.88 lakh shares in last one month.