Volumes spurt at Esab India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 November 2025.

Esab India Ltd notched up volume of 14750 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 274 shares. The stock rose 8.80% to Rs.5,273.95. Volumes stood at 120 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20147 shares. The stock slipped 4.76% to Rs.5,840.00. Volumes stood at 9626 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd saw volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13851 shares. The stock dropped 1.01% to Rs.1,767.90. Volumes stood at 4929 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21700 shares. The stock gained 2.82% to Rs.544.00. Volumes stood at 16766 shares in the last session.

Praj Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 3.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55639 shares. The stock dropped 1.07% to Rs.327.25. Volumes stood at 43377 shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

