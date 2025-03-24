Dr Reddys announces cessation of subsidiary in Louisiana

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully completed the sale of all issued and outstanding membership interests in its wholly owned subsidiary viz; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Louisiana LLC, including the manufacturing facility located in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA, on March 21, 2025.

Consequently, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Louisiana LLC has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. and a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories effective from 21 March 2025.

