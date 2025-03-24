Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculative net longs edge higher

Pound speculative net longs edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures edged up, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 29402 contracts in the data reported through March 18, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 209 net long contracts.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

