Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 1992.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 272.70 lakh shares

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 January 2026.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 1992.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 272.70 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.92% to Rs.139.70. Volumes stood at 241.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd notched up volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.12% to Rs.17,500.00. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd witnessed volume of 107.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.52 lakh shares. The stock dropped 15.86% to Rs.423.50. Volumes stood at 24.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd saw volume of 27.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.33% to Rs.418.15. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd registered volume of 48470 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11453 shares. The stock slipped 1.25% to Rs.5,123.50. Volumes stood at 18631 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arvind announces resignation of MD

Shankara Building Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sensex slumps 651 pts; consumer durables shares decline

WTI Crude oil futures climb above $58 per barrel

Dollar index fast approaching next crucial 99 mark; All eyes on US non farms report

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story