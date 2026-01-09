Shankara Building Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, Rollatainers Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 January 2026.

Shankara Building Products Ltd crashed 13.06% to Rs 110.15 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25093 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 66.96. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62 shares in the past one month. Naksh Precious Metals Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 5.77. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68353 shares in the past one month. Rollatainers Ltd fell 9.60% to Rs 1.79. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.96 lakh shares in the past one month.