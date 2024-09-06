Volumes spurt at Indigo Paints Ltd counter

Indigo Paints Ltd registered volume of 41.36 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 235.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17534 shares Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indigo Paints Ltd registered volume of 41.36 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 235.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17534 shares. The stock slipped 3.49% to Rs.1,485.65. Volumes stood at 51409 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd notched up volume of 8671 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.16,150.05. Volumes stood at 182 shares in the last session.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16148 shares. The stock lost 0.15% to Rs.1,530.25. Volumes stood at 27346 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 2142 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.5,221.90. Volumes stood at 180 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 47154 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12051 shares. The stock gained 5.62% to Rs.3,725.00. Volumes stood at 61372 shares in the last session.

