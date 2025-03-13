NTPC Green declares full commercial operation of 105 MW Shajapur solar project

NTPC Green Energy announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared the second and final phase of its 105 MW Shajapur Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh fully operational.

The final 50 MW capacity was commissioned and commenced commercial operations on 13 March 2025. The first phase of the project, with a capacity of 55 MW, was activated on 29 November 2024. With this, the entire 105 MW capacity at the Shajapur Solar Park is now fully operational.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), promoted by Maharatna central public sector enterprise NTPC, is the largest renewable energy (excluding hydro) public sector enterprise in terms of operating capacity.

The company reported an 18% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.61 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 55.61 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 13.2% YoY to Rs 505.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy rose 0.70% to Rs 98.18 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News