BJP sweeps Haryana local bodies elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a resounding victory in the municipal elections across Haryana on Wednesday, securing key positions in Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipalities. The party won nine out of ten mayoral seats, including major cities like Gurugram and Rohtak, further solidifying its dominance in the state's local governance.

One of the most significant victories came in Faridabad, where BJP candidate Praveen Joshi defeated Congress candidate Lata Rani by a staggering margin of 3,16,852 votes, marking a historic win.

In the Municipal Council elections, BJP won all five president posts. In the Municipality elections, BJP secured six president seats, while 15 were claimed by independent candidates.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini credited the victory to the publics endorsement of the governments policies, calling it a testament to the effectiveness of the "triple-engine government", which he said would now work at an even faster pace toward a developed Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the victory, thanking the people of Haryana for their support. He assured them that the government would leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their aspirations and driving progress in the state.

