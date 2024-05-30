Volumes spurt at KFin Technologies Ltd counter

KFin Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 131.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 54.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.41 lakh shares

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Emami Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 May 2024.

The stock slipped 7.66% to Rs.686.95. Volumes stood at 5.52 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd recorded volume of 25.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.23% to Rs.700.70. Volumes stood at 72297 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd notched up volume of 114.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.56% to Rs.605.35. Volumes stood at 6.52 lakh shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd clocked volume of 215.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.07% to Rs.305.35. Volumes stood at 21.16 lakh shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd registered volume of 3261.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 395.35 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.35% to Rs.65.90. Volumes stood at 238.54 lakh shares in the last session.

