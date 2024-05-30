Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 70.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales decline 33.65% to Rs 17.45 crore

Net Loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.65% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 122.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.08% to Rs 61.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.4526.30 -34 61.4696.15 -36 OPM %-436.68-130.30 --178.13-31.40 - PBDT-92.74-23.68 -292 -166.89-53.50 -212 PBT-93.07-24.05 -287 -168.12-54.71 -207 NP-70.38-15.30 -360 -122.93-38.63 -218

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

