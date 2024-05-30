BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 119.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 149.61% to Rs 12.93 crore

Net profit of BF Investment rose 119.34% to Rs 250.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 149.61% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.27% to Rs 433.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 259.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.95% to Rs 42.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

