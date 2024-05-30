The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 324.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 48.58 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 324.24% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 48.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.91% to Rs 3.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 191.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

48.5844.15191.74182.088.523.197.415.652.461.237.545.561.570.564.332.271.400.333.661.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News