The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 324.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 48.58 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 324.24% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 48.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.91% to Rs 3.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 191.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.5844.15 10 191.74182.08 5 OPM %8.523.19 -7.415.65 - PBDT2.461.23 100 7.545.56 36 PBT1.570.56 180 4.332.27 91 NP1.400.33 324 3.661.84 99

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

