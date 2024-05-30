Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiri Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kiri Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 269.06 crore

Net Loss of Kiri Industries reported to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 61.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 269.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.71% to Rs 133.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 949.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 945.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales269.06222.45 21 949.21945.07 0 OPM %1.90-2.14 --1.28-3.97 - PBDT3.30-3.95 LP -26.30-40.45 35 PBT-8.71-16.01 46 -74.94-89.33 16 NP-9.60-61.50 84 133.02106.66 25

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

