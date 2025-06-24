Eureka Forbes allots 5,659 equity shares under ESOP

Eureka Forbes has allotted 5,659 equity shares under ESOP on 24 June 2025. With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,93,48,61,570 divided into 19,34,86,157 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,93,49,18,160 divided into 19,34,91,816 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

