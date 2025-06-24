Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Payce platform for Air Niugini

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Payce platform for Air Niugini

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ramco Systems announced that it has successfully implemented its Payce platform at Air Niugini, the national airline of Papua New Guinea, marking a key achievement in the company's digital transformation journey.

Ramco Payce has replaced Air Niugini's legacy system for payroll and time and attendance, thereby digitally transforming the operations of 2000+ employees across 4 countries. Powered with platform driven automation, Payce enables Air Niugini to considerably reduce payroll processing time and paperwork for income tax compliance. In addition, the solution provides Air Niugini's central payroll team with a 360-degree view of the airline's payroll operations. Payce also seamlessly integrates with Air Niugini's new ERP and HCM applications, thereby delivering a secure data flow.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eureka Forbes allots 5,659 equity shares under ESOP

Volumes spurt at NTPC Ltd counter

Gland Pharma gains after receiving EIR from USFDA for Visakhapatnam facility

Cochin Shipyard arm secures order to build two luxury river cruise vessels

Jindal Steel gains after broker maintains buy rating

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story