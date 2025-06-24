Ugro Capital elevates and appoints Anuj Pandey as CEO

With effect from 1 July 2025

Ugro Capital announced that Anuj Pandey who is currently associated with the Company as the Chief Risk Officer of the Company, has been now elevated and appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. 1 July 2025.

Anuj has been a founding member and an integral part of UGRO since inception, having built the Company's risk governance framework and credit architecture. He brings around twenty-five years of diverse experience across companies like GSK consumer, ABN AMRO Bank, Barclays Bank & Religare where he held leadership roles in business and product strategy. He holds a B. Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.