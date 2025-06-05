Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
PNC Infratech Ltd notched up volume of 147.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.15% to Rs.305.60. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd registered volume of 36.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.71% to Rs.1,233.20. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd registered volume of 6.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81250 shares. The stock rose 0.50% to Rs.1,000.00. Volumes stood at 64890 shares in the last session.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 87.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.73% to Rs.306.75. Volumes stood at 23.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 25.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.11% to Rs.1,275.00. Volumes stood at 4.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

