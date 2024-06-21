Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Realty index falling 67.7 points or 0.76% at 8842.92 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.38%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.77%), DLF Ltd (up 1.5%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.25%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top losers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.1%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.77%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.68%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 182.12 or 0.35% at 52088.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.11 points or 0.06% at 15706.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 91.5 points or 0.39% at 23475.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 368.03 points or 0.48% at 77110.9.

On BSE,1799 shares were trading in green, 2000 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Market extends gains; realty stocks under pressure

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Benchmarks trade with moderate losses, realty shares rally for 4th day

Broader mkt underperforms; realty shares decline

IREDA receives upgrade in credit rating for NCDs

Godrej Industries update on proposed NCD issuance to raise Rs 500 cr

Energy shares slide

Oil and Gas shares slide

Nifty below 23,500; European market declines

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story