Volumes spurt at Radico Khaitan Ltd counter

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 June 2024.

Radico Khaitan Ltd registered volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.77% to Rs.1,710.00. Volumes stood at 2.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 48.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.13% to Rs.1,431.15. Volumes stood at 20.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd registered volume of 40.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.86% to Rs.440.00. Volumes stood at 16.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 43.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.04% to Rs.499.90. Volumes stood at 14.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd recorded volume of 100.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.47% to Rs.2,607.85. Volumes stood at 78.26 lakh shares in the last session.

