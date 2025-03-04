Volumes spurt at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 5796 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1446 shares

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, India Cements Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 March 2025.

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 5796 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1446 shares. The stock increased 5.92% to Rs.3,273.15. Volumes stood at 1264 shares in the last session.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd recorded volume of 89889 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25078 shares. The stock gained 13.82% to Rs.876.00. Volumes stood at 38625 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd notched up volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32009 shares. The stock rose 8.28% to Rs.277.80. Volumes stood at 42587 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd registered volume of 4224 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1432 shares. The stock slipped 0.19% to Rs.2,613.90. Volumes stood at 4544 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 12386 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4811 shares. The stock dropped 2.19% to Rs.1,627.85. Volumes stood at 3981 shares in the last session.

