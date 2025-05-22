Volumes spurt at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 90.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.19 lakh shares

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 May 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 90.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.46% to Rs.75.58. Volumes stood at 82.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd clocked volume of 7.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.22% to Rs.90.00. Volumes stood at 1.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35898 shares. The stock rose 8.04% to Rs.726.45. Volumes stood at 39209 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 14.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.48% to Rs.774.80. Volumes stood at 2.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd saw volume of 52200 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16885 shares. The stock dropped 0.35% to Rs.5,446.75. Volumes stood at 16711 shares in the last session.

