India's high frequency indicators of industrial and services sectors sustain momentum in April: RBI Bulletin

Persistent trade frictions, heightened policy uncertainty, and weak consumer sentiment continue to create headwinds for global growth. Amidst these challenges, the Indian economy exhibited resilience, RBI noted in its May Bulletin. Various high frequency indicators of industrial and services sectors sustained their momentum in April, the central bank stated. A bumper rabi harvest and higher acreage for summer crops, coupled with favourable southwest monsoon forecasts for 2025, augur well for the agriculture sector. Headline CPI inflation fell for the sixth consecutive month to its lowest since July 2019, primarily driven by the sustained easing in food prices. Domestic financial market sentiments, which remained on edge in April, witnessed a turnaround since the third week of May.

