Volumes spurt at Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd counter

Navin Fluorine International Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 October 2025.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 5.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 57.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8855 shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.1,346.45. Volumes stood at 3230 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd notched up volume of 99872 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3818 shares. The stock rose 14.12% to Rs.5,678.55. Volumes stood at 2831 shares in the last session. United Spirits Ltd notched up volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27738 shares. The stock rose 4.33% to Rs.1,453.30. Volumes stood at 90257 shares in the last session. Lodha Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21518 shares. The stock increased 1.72% to Rs.1,192.30. Volumes stood at 9470 shares in the last session.