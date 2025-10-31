TD Power Systems spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 60 cr

TD Power Systems surged 7.32% to Rs 736 after the company reported 45.85% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.19 crore on 47.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 452.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 81.82 crore in Q2 FY26, up 46.18% from Rs 55.97 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA increased by 46.24% YoY to Rs 85.77 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q2 FY26 stood at 18.8%, compared to 19% in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 46.41% to Rs 375.73 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 256.62 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 309.33 crore (up 75.58% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 0.68 crore (down 32.67% YoY), employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 40.98 crore (up 34.75 % YoY) during the period under review.