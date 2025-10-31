L&T joins hands with General Atomics for making MALE RPAS in India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with US-headquartered General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for manufacturing MALE RPAS in India for the Indian armed forces.
The conglomerate and GA-ASI together will deliver the combat-proven Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) platforms, manufactured entirely in India.
GA-ASI, a global leader in advanced unmanned aerial systems, brings decades of operational expertise, L&T brings extensive engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace.
Under this partnership, L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where L&T will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner.
The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASIs MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven. These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions.
S N Subrahmanyan, chairman & managing director, L&T, said: This partnership offers India a unique opportunity to manufacture state-of-the art unmanned platforms indigenously.
We are proud to join hands with GA-ASI, a recognised world leader in this domain, and are confident that this alliance will significantly enhance Indias defence capabilities and advance self-reliance in aerospace technologies.
Larsen & Toubro is a Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.
The company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The scrip rose 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 4024.20 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app