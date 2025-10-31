Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PHDCCI urges growth-oriented tax reforms in its pre-budget memorandum

PHDCCI urges growth-oriented tax reforms in its pre-budget memorandum

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Industry body PHDCCI on Wednesday presented a pre-budget memorandum to Ministry of Finance, aligning with Viksit Bharat, Ease of Doing Business and Make in India Vision. It proposed growth-oriented tax reforms to boost investment, innovation, and manufacturing competitiveness. A high-level delegation from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) presented its Pre-Budget Memorandum to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

PHDCCIs recommendations emphasized creating a growth-enabling, predictable, and innovation-driven tax ecosystem that supports Indias transition toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and strengthens its position as a global manufacturing and knowledge hub under the Make in India initiative. PHDCCI urged the Government to reintroduce and rationalize key provisions of the Income Tax Act to promote industrial expansion, research, and compliance simplification.

On the direct tax front, PHDCCI recommended to restore concessional corporate tax rate for new manufacturing units, a step expected to catalyze fresh domestic and foreign investments and create employment opportunities in high-growth sectors. To enhance tax efficiency and transparency, PHDCCI recommended a more streamlined and predictable personal income tax structure to boost disposable incomes and strengthen household consumption a key driver of Indias growth momentum.

PHDCCI emphasized the need for greater clarity and consistency in tax credit and refund processes to improve liquidity, reduce uncertainty, and support a more efficient flow of working capital across sectors. Under Customs, PHDCCI recommended rationalisation of import duties across sectors such as steel, paper, gold, healthcare, and medtech to align domestic tariff structures with global benchmarks and support value-added manufacturing. Simplified customs procedures were also proposed to reduce transaction costs and improve trade facilitation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares advance

TD Power Systems spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 60 cr

L&T joins hands with General Atomics for making MALE RPAS in India

Navin Fluorine rallies after stellar Q2

Axis Bank announces change in website domain

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story