Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares advance

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with limited cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. PSU bank shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 119.20 points or 0.14% to 84,285.26. The Nifty 50 index fell 44.05 points or 0.17% to 25,834.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,914 shares rose and 1,684 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.03% to 8,142.15. The index shed 0.38% in the past trading session.

Union Bank of India (up 3.99%), Indian Bank (up 2.61%), Canara Bank (up 1.91%), UCO Bank (up 1.39%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.29%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.27%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.14%), Bank of India (up 1.09%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.07%) and Bank of Baroda (up 0.95%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rajoo Engineers advanced 2.74% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 78.81% to Rs 14.18 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 7.93 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 62.38% YoY to Rs 92.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Lodha Developers added 2.43% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 86.5% to Rs 788.70 crore on 44.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,798.50 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

