Volumes spurt at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Mphasis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 December 2025.

TVS Motor Company Ltd registered volume of 82570 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9259 shares. The stock slipped 1.33% to Rs.3,590.50. Volumes stood at 26331 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd clocked volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16461 shares. The stock lost 1.51% to Rs.1,791.10. Volumes stood at 3226 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd registered volume of 3.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66515 shares. The stock slipped 1.28% to Rs.3,566.70. Volumes stood at 34368 shares in the last session. Manappuram Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 11.93 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.45% to Rs.290.45. Volumes stood at 13.71 lakh shares in the last session. Mphasis Ltd recorded volume of 27642 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5498 shares. The stock gained 0.81% to Rs.2,890.90. Volumes stood at 6623 shares in the last session.