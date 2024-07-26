VST Industries standalone net profit declines 35.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 320.62 crore

Net profit of VST Industries declined 35.99% to Rs 53.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 320.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 333.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.320.62333.1322.8631.6282.36117.4272.28109.3453.5883.70

