Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 67.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 54.31% to Rs 2297.88 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 67.36% to Rs 881.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 526.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 54.31% to Rs 2297.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1489.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2297.881489.13 54 OPM %60.6156.22 -PBDT1080.44653.31 65 PBT1058.60635.96 66 NP881.89526.93 67

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

