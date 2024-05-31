Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 165.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 165.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 15.73 crore

Net profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 165.85% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 15.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.72% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.66% to Rs 68.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.7315.37 2 68.0462.62 9 OPM %21.1110.80 -12.518.53 - PBDT3.231.42 127 8.094.55 78 PBT2.951.13 161 7.003.44 103 NP2.180.82 166 5.202.54 105

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 107.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 165.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Responsive Industries consolidated net profit rises 165.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex rises 165 pts; Nifty settles above 22,300; VIX slides 2.55%

Adani Total Gas Q4 PAT surges 59% YoY to Rs 165 cr

Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Terraform Magnum reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GEE reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Advait Infratech consolidated net profit rises 106.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story