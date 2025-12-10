Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Waaree Energies announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Dec 10 2025
Waaree Energies announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Solaris Horizon Energy on 10 December 2025.

Solaris Horizon Energy has been incorporated solely for the purpose of facilitating and holding specific power projects under the IPP framework.

Dec 10 2025

