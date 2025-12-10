Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Shriram and Bayer Crop Science sign MoU to advance sustainable farming solutions

DCM Shriram and Bayer Crop Science sign MoU to advance sustainable farming solutions

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
DCM Shriram and Bayer Cropscience today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore opportunities that strengthen India's agriculture ecosystem through innovation, sustainability, and farmer-centric solutions.

The MoU establishes a strategic framework for collaboration across areas such as agri-inputs, digital advisory, sustainable farming practices, and value-chain strengthening.

Under this collaboration, both organizations will explore synergies in crop solutions, seeds, specialty plant nutrition, biologicals, digital tools and advisory platforms. The two companies will also assess opportunities to jointly support farmer organisations and strengthen sustainable agriculture initiatives, including pilots in soil health, carbon sequestration, and integrated crop management. Additionally, both companies will evaluate possibilities for partnership across select areas of the chemicals business.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

