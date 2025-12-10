Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interglobe Aviation ends lower after DGCA increases flight curtailment to 10%

Interglobe Aviation ends lower after DGCA increases flight curtailment to 10%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Interglobe Aviaition declined 3.12% to end at Rs 4808.35 after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed the firm a 10% reduction, up from the earlier 5% cut in the domestic winter schedule 2025 affecting flight operations nationwide.

According to media reports, the revised mandate will significantly impact IndiGos daily operations. The airline is now expected to curtail 220230 flights per day, compared with the 110115 flights that would have been reduced under a 5% cut.

IndiGo's original winter schedule of this year was supposed to have 2,225 - 2,230 flights. However, a 10% would now imply the number of flights to be between 2,000 - 2,100.

The crisis has been triggered by an acute crew shortage following the rollout of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). The new norms exposed what officials describe as serious rostering and planning lapses, causing IndiGo's network to unravel. As more crew members became unavailable under the updated rules, schedules slipped, delays escalated and cancellations surged into the hundreds.

InterGlobe Aviation is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 417 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 94 domestic and 41 international destinations as of 30th September 2025.

The company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 2,582.1 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2 FY25, including the impact of currency movement pertaining to dollar based future obligations. Revenue from operations increased 9.34% YoY to Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2 Sept 2025, driven by strong operational execution and efficient capacity deployment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wakefit Innovations IPO subscribed 2.52 times

INR eases amid weak equities, US dollar struggles

Corona Remedies IPO subscribed 137.04 times

ADB hikes India's economic growth estimate to 7.2% for FY26 on robust consumption

Park Medi World IPO subscribed 52%

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story