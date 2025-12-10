Interglobe Aviation ends lower after DGCA increases flight curtailment to 10%

Interglobe Aviaition declined 3.12% to end at Rs 4808.35 after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed the firm a 10% reduction, up from the earlier 5% cut in the domestic winter schedule 2025 affecting flight operations nationwide.

According to media reports, the revised mandate will significantly impact IndiGos daily operations. The airline is now expected to curtail 220230 flights per day, compared with the 110115 flights that would have been reduced under a 5% cut.

IndiGo's original winter schedule of this year was supposed to have 2,225 - 2,230 flights. However, a 10% would now imply the number of flights to be between 2,000 - 2,100.

The crisis has been triggered by an acute crew shortage following the rollout of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). The new norms exposed what officials describe as serious rostering and planning lapses, causing IndiGo's network to unravel. As more crew members became unavailable under the updated rules, schedules slipped, delays escalated and cancellations surged into the hundreds. InterGlobe Aviation is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 417 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 94 domestic and 41 international destinations as of 30th September 2025. The company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 2,582.1 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 986.7 crore in Q2 FY25, including the impact of currency movement pertaining to dollar based future obligations. Revenue from operations increased 9.34% YoY to Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2 Sept 2025, driven by strong operational execution and efficient capacity deployment.