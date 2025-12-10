Escorts Kubota unveils its latest BS V compliant construction equipment range

At Excon 2025

Escorts Kubota (EKL) today unveiled its latest BS V compliant construction equipment range at Excon 2025. The new line-up reinforces the company's focus on application-specific, high-productivity construction equipment that is designed to reduce the total cost of ownership for customers and meet the evolving requirements of India's fast-growing infrastructure sector. With specialised needs rising across urban development, industrial logistics and mining, the refreshed range aims to deliver higher performance, reliability and operator comfort across diverse job environments. The company showcased new and upcoming products in concept and development stages, reflecting its continued focus on innovation.

In the earthmoving category, EKL introduced the Kubota U22-6 Mini Excavator as a commercial launch. This 2.2-ton model caters to specific applications between the company's 1.7-ton and 3-ton. With precise digging capability, zero-tail swing, ROPS/FOPS protection and an upgraded hydraulic system, the model is suited for unique applications such as urban construction, basement excavation other confined-area tasks. Its digital interface and operator-friendly controls make it a powerful yet compact solution for sites where manoeuvrability is essential.

EKL showcased the Hydra 15 Mining, a prototype-stage variant designed specifically for mining and quarrying conditions. The model incorporates strengthened safety features, including a lift-jack guard and reinforced front bumper, along with an air-conditioned cabin for operator comfort during long duty cycles. Developed to withstand high-impact operating conditions while ensuring predictable maintenance, the variant offers miners a reliable solution for rugged applications. The company also showcased the BLX75K Backhoe Loader as a prototype-stage variant for wider regional markets at Excon this year. Powered by a next-generation 74.3 hp Kubota CEV-Vengine, the model delivers improved fuel efficiency, multiple work modes and enhanced serviceability. Positioned within the next-generation backhoe loader lineup, the BLX75K reflects the growing integration of Japanese engineering capability into the company's construction equipment portfolio.

At the forefront of the display is the Hydra 72, introduced as a concept-stage pick-and-carry crane engineered for higher-height lifting applications. Its new 72-foot boom marks a significant progression much needed emerging applications and to cater from the earlier 65-foot class and caters to sectors requiring elevated reach for material handling. The crane features a four-part rope-compensated boom, a heavy-duty hydraulic winch with integrated safety like outriggers inbuilt safety brakes, lift cylinder safety valve systems and a reinforced axle and transmission package built for continuous operation. Enhanced luffing capability and upgraded cabin ergonomics further support operators working in demanding lifting environments.