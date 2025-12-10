Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota unveils its latest BS V compliant construction equipment range

Escorts Kubota unveils its latest BS V compliant construction equipment range

Image
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At Excon 2025

Escorts Kubota (EKL) today unveiled its latest BS V compliant construction equipment range at Excon 2025. The new line-up reinforces the company's focus on application-specific, high-productivity construction equipment that is designed to reduce the total cost of ownership for customers and meet the evolving requirements of India's fast-growing infrastructure sector. With specialised needs rising across urban development, industrial logistics and mining, the refreshed range aims to deliver higher performance, reliability and operator comfort across diverse job environments. The company showcased new and upcoming products in concept and development stages, reflecting its continued focus on innovation.

In the earthmoving category, EKL introduced the Kubota U22-6 Mini Excavator as a commercial launch. This 2.2-ton model caters to specific applications between the company's 1.7-ton and 3-ton. With precise digging capability, zero-tail swing, ROPS/FOPS protection and an upgraded hydraulic system, the model is suited for unique applications such as urban construction, basement excavation other confined-area tasks. Its digital interface and operator-friendly controls make it a powerful yet compact solution for sites where manoeuvrability is essential.

EKL showcased the Hydra 15 Mining, a prototype-stage variant designed specifically for mining and quarrying conditions. The model incorporates strengthened safety features, including a lift-jack guard and reinforced front bumper, along with an air-conditioned cabin for operator comfort during long duty cycles. Developed to withstand high-impact operating conditions while ensuring predictable maintenance, the variant offers miners a reliable solution for rugged applications.

The company also showcased the BLX75K Backhoe Loader as a prototype-stage variant for wider regional markets at Excon this year. Powered by a next-generation 74.3 hp Kubota CEV-Vengine, the model delivers improved fuel efficiency, multiple work modes and enhanced serviceability. Positioned within the next-generation backhoe loader lineup, the BLX75K reflects the growing integration of Japanese engineering capability into the company's construction equipment portfolio.

At the forefront of the display is the Hydra 72, introduced as a concept-stage pick-and-carry crane engineered for higher-height lifting applications. Its new 72-foot boom marks a significant progression much needed emerging applications and to cater from the earlier 65-foot class and caters to sectors requiring elevated reach for material handling. The crane features a four-part rope-compensated boom, a heavy-duty hydraulic winch with integrated safety like outriggers inbuilt safety brakes, lift cylinder safety valve systems and a reinforced axle and transmission package built for continuous operation. Enhanced luffing capability and upgraded cabin ergonomics further support operators working in demanding lifting environments.

Alongside these unveilings, Escorts Kubota displayed its broader BS V-compliant product range, including the recently launched mass-market BLX 75 backhoe loader and new Kubota-engine variants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Interglobe Aviation ends lower after DGCA increases flight curtailment to 10%

Wakefit Innovations IPO subscribed 2.52 times

INR eases amid weak equities, US dollar struggles

Corona Remedies IPO subscribed 137.04 times

ADB hikes India's economic growth estimate to 7.2% for FY26 on robust consumption

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story