INR eases amid weak equities, US dollar struggles

Indian Rupee eased a little today, giving up gains in intraday moves amid weak equities. Meanwhile, the US dollar index stayed lax ahead of the Fed monetary policy meeting. INR lost 12 paise to 90 per US dollar. The domestic equity benchmarks ended with minor losses today, marking the third consecutive session of decline. The indices witnessed a volatile trading day, oscillating between gains and losses. Markets largely expect the Fed to trim its benchmark overnight lending rate by another 0.25%, matching the cuts made in September and October. The US dollar index is currently holding lax under 99 mark, hovering around six-week lows.

