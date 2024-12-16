Waaree Power to acquire 55% stake in Ewaa Renewable Techno Solutions

Waaree Energies announced that Waaree Power (WPPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has executed a Share Subscription cum Shareholders Agreement (SSSA) on 14 December 2024 with Ewaa Renewable Techno Solutions (ERTSPL) and existing shareholders of ERTPL namely,Rajjat Kumar Bothra and Nitin Bothra for acquisition of shares in CVPL, to acquire 55% stake in ERTSPL.

Incorporated on 14 October 2024, Ewaa, will manufacture and sale of residential, commercial and/or utility solar inverters; micro solar inverters; electric vehicle chargers; power electronics components for solar pumps and provision of energy management solutions, comprising of battery management solutions / battery energy storage system/charge controllers / monitoring system etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News