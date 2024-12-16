Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 349.71 points or 0.52% at 67188.47 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 2.89%), Blue Star Ltd (up 2.82%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.57%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.82%),Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.39%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.31%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.17%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Titan Company Ltd (down 0.97%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 291.5 or 0.51% at 57248.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 64.04 points or 0.39% at 16491.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 76.85 points or 0.31% at 24691.45.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 222.1 points or 0.27% at 81911.02.

On BSE,2312 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News