Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 136.64 points or 1.62% at 8585.57 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 3.2%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.33%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.77%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.76%),DLF Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.01%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.98%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.88%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.86%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.78%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 291.5 or 0.51% at 57248.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 64.04 points or 0.39% at 16491.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 76.85 points or 0.31% at 24691.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 222.1 points or 0.27% at 81911.02.

On BSE,2312 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

