Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging Rs 1,252 cr solar EPC order from group company

Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging Rs 1,252 cr solar EPC order from group company

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 2.53% to Rs 1,038.95 after the company received a Letter of Award (LOA) for executing a large-scale solar project with a capacity of 870 MWac/1218 MWp.

The order, valued at approximately Rs 1,252.43 crore, has been awarded by Waaree Forever Energies, a subsidiary of the holding company. The turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract includes the setup of a grid-connected ground mount solar power project, a 33kV/400kV substation, transmission line works, and two years of operations and maintenance services.

The project is scheduled for completion in the financial year 2026-27, subject to statutory approvals. The order qualifies as a related party transaction, being awarded by its group company, but has been undertaken at arm's length.

Waaree Renewable Technologies, based in Mumbai, is a subsidiary of the Waaree Group and leads the groups Solar EPC operations. In addition to engineering, procurement, and construction, the company develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates solar power projects as part of its long-term investment approach. Its activities span multiple geographies, with a primary focus on commercial and industrial customers. Formed to capitalize on the expanding renewable energy sector, Waaree Renewable Technologies serves its clients by implementing on-site solar installationsincluding rooftop and ground-mounted systemsas well as off-site open access solar farms dedicated to providing clean energy solutions.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies surged 205.44% to Rs 86.44 crore while net sales rose 155.21% to Rs 603.19 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cropster Agro Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gopal Snacks gains on expanding manufacturing footprints across India

Volumes jump at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Market at day's high; realty shares decline

John Cockerill India jumps on bagging order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story