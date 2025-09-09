Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market at day's high; realty shares decline

Market at day's high; realty shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key domestic indices traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. Nifty traded above 24,850 mark. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 312.82 points or 0.39% to 81,100.12. The Nifty 50 index rose 116.70 points or 0.47% to 24,890.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,913 shares rose and 2,133 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 0.34% to 873.60. The index rose 0.46% in the past trading session.

Anant Raj (down 1.79%), DLF (down 0.99%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.71%), Godrej Properties (down 0.69%), Lodha Developers (down 0.52%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.4%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.11% to 6.456 from the previous close of 6.461.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1000 compared with its close of 88.0925 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.55% to Rs 109,110.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.08% to 97.37.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.57% to 4.068.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement advanced 87 cents or 1.32% to $66.89 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals fell 0.54%. The company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL single-dose prefilled syringe.

Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) added 0.87% after the company has signed a partnership with CEA to accelerate innovation and industrialization of physical AI solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

