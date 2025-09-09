John Cockerill India jumps on bagging order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

John Cockerill India rallied 4.54% to Rs 4,550 after the company announced that it has secured a major order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik, one of India's first manufacturers of Cold Rolled Grain-Oriented (CRGO) electrical steel.

The order entails the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of advanced tunnel furnaces for JSW JFE's facility in Nashik. These tunnel furnaces are a critical component in the production of CRGO steel, which is used extensively in high-efficiency power transformers and other energy transmission applications.

As part of the contract, John Cockerill India will also supervise the erection and commissioning of the furnaces to meet contractual performance guarantees. The project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The scope of supply includes all components for the tunnel furnace systems, including advanced coil handling systems, with a focus on seamless integration and optimal operational performance. The order is part of JSW JFEs major expansion plan to increase CRGO production capacity fivefoldfrom 50,000 TPA to 250,000 TPA, in line with Indias growing need for efficient and sustainable power infrastructure. Frederic Martin, managing director of John Cockerill India, said, This project reflects JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashiks continued confidence in John Cockerills technology and expertise, built on a history of successful collaboration within the John Cockerill Group. Our advanced furnace technology and commitment to performance excellence will help produce high-quality electrical steel that supports Indias growing power infrastructure needs.

Adding perspective Joydeep Bhattacharjee, CEO, JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik, said, This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to strengthen Indias self-reliance in high-grade electrical steel production. By partnering with John Cockerill, we are confident of achieving world-class manufacturing standards that will enable us to serve the countrys growing demand for energy-efficient transformers and power infrastructure. John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra, and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.