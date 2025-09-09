Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cropster Agro Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cropster Agro Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Surana Telecom and Power Ltd, MIC Electronics Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd and D P Wires Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2025.

Cropster Agro Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 24.43 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 25.62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75300 shares in the past one month.

MIC Electronics Ltd tumbled 8.61% to Rs 71.93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd dropped 7.16% to Rs 27.08. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25218 shares in the past one month.

D P Wires Ltd shed 6.66% to Rs 280.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23421 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

