Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Road Network Ltd, United Drilling Tools Ltd, Gujarat State Financial Corporation and Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2025.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd soared 17.25% to Rs 1115 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Road Network Ltd surged 14.60% to Rs 44.98. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6369 shares in the past one month.

United Drilling Tools Ltd spiked 12.86% to Rs 267.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2501 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Financial Corporation jumped 11.43% to Rs 19.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13393 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20526 shares in the past one month.

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd spurt 10.32% to Rs 11.33. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15977 shares in the past one month.

